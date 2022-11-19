San Jose

Woman Dead After Collision in San Jose

This is the 58th fatal crash in San Jose this year

By Bay City News

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night.

Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident.

The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021 Mercedes SUV, after colliding with a vacant building at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary report.

The identity of the motorist is being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin, police said in a statement Saturday.

Anyone with information about the case, the 58th fatal crash on San Jose city streets this year, is asked to contact Detective Templeman of the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at 3556@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

