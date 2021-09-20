San Jose

Woman Dies, 3 People Injured in San Jose Crash

This is the city's 45th fatality

By Bay City News

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A woman died and three other people were injured in a crash Sunday night in East San Jose, police said.

The woman was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Yerba Buena Road near U.S. Highway 101, when the car drifted into eastbound lanes at about 9:30 p.m., according to San Jose police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Corolla collided head-on into a Honda Accord that was headed eastbound. A third vehicle, a Toyota 4-Runner, then crashed into the Honda, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Corolla was hospitalized but later died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Local

Danville 48 mins ago

Trial Begins for Danville Officer Charged in 2018 Death of Motorist

coronavirus 6 hours ago

San Jose's Proof of Vaccination Rule at City Venues Takes Effect

Three people in the Honda suffered minor injuries, and two were taken to hospitals for treatment. The driver in the 4-Runner was not injured, police said.

The death is the city's 45th traffic fatality this year.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Templeman #3556 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us