San Jose

Woman Dies After SUV Crashes Into Group of Outdoor Diners in San Jose

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman who was injured when a man trying to park his SUV accelerated and crashed into an outdoor dining area in Northern California has died, authorities said Tuesday.

The woman died Monday in a hospital, San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. She and seven others were taken to the hospital after the crash Sunday at a parking lot of the Grand Century Mall in San Jose. The conditions of the other seven injured people were not immediately known.

Officers initially said the 69-year-old driver may have been in medical distress prior to the crash. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

San Jose 20 hours ago

1 Dead, 7 Hurt After SUV Plows Into Outdoor Dining Area in San Jose

San Jose Oct 12

Driver Hits, Kills Man, Smashes Into Food Truck in San Jose

A mile away and less than six hours later, a man was fatally injured Sunday near a food truck in a parking lot when a woman accidentally stepped on her pickup’s gas pedal instead of the brake. He also died Monday, Camarrillo said.

Some restaurants have set up tents and tables in parking lots or closed off streets because of indoor dining restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Police DepartmentSJPDfatal crashoutdoor dining
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us