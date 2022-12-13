San Jose

Woman Dies After Crash South of Downtown San Jose

By Bay City News

A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues.

The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her name is not yet being released.

A road closure remained in place as of shortly after 7:15 a.m. as a result of the crash, according to San Jose police.

The fatal collision is the 61st on San Jose city streets in 2022, police said.

