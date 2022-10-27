Woman Dies Hours After Stabbing at San Jose Home

A woman died early Thursday, hours after she was stabbed at a home in West San Jose, according to police.

At about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Daffodil Way in San Jose on reports of a stabbing, police said. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police said on social media Thursday morning the woman succumbed to her injuries.

No suspects were arrested or identified.

It's the 30th homicide in San Jose this year, police said.