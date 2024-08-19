Woman pedestrian hit and killed in San Jose

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in San Jose, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Snell Avenue and Capitol Expressway at about 10:30 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

As of early Monday morning, units remained at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

It's the 32nd fatal collision in San Jose this year.

Westbound Capitol Expressway from Seven Trees to Snell Avenue and eastbound Capitol Expressway from Vista Park to Snell Avenue remained closed early Monday while officers investigate, police said.