San Jose

Woman pedestrian hit and killed in San Jose

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in San Jose, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Snell Avenue and Capitol Expressway at about 10:30 p.m., police said. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

As of early Monday morning, units remained at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

It's the 32nd fatal collision in San Jose this year.

Westbound Capitol Expressway from Seven Trees to Snell Avenue and eastbound Capitol Expressway from Vista Park to Snell Avenue remained closed early Monday while officers investigate, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us