Surveillance video shows the moment a woman was robbed while pushing a stroller in Sunnyvale Wednesday morning.

The video was captured just before 11 a.m. on the corner of Quail Avenue and Dunford Way in Sunnyvale.

Video shows a man running up to two women from behind -- one who was pushing a stroller -- pretending to tie his shoe, and then attacking.

He threw one of the women to the ground and snatched a necklace before running away.