Woman Struck, Killed by Fallen Tree in Cupertino Identified

The woman who was killed Sunday when she was hit by a fallen tree during a hike in Cupertino has been identified as a 44-year-old from San Jose.
Vidyut Nautiyal was struck at about 10 a.m. on a trail at Rancho San Antonio County Park.
The Boys Scouts said Nautiyal was a parent of a scout. They added she was participating in a planned hike and those she was with were trying to lift the tree off of her.
