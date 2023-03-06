Woman Struck, Killed by Fallen Tree in Cupertino Identified

The woman who was killed Sunday when she was hit by a fallen tree during a hike in Cupertino has been identified as a 44-year-old from San Jose.

Vidyut Nautiyal was struck at about 10 a.m. on a trail at Rancho San Antonio County Park.

The Boys Scouts said Nautiyal was a parent of a scout. They added she was participating in a planned hike and those she was with were trying to lift the tree off of her.