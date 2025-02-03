Sunnyvale

Woman dies while attempting to level RV on Sunnyvale driveway

By Brendan Weber

A woman in Sunnyvale died Sunday after being hit by an RV while trying to level the vehicle on a driveway, officials said.

The incident happened at about 4:49 p.m. along the 900 block of West Cardinal Drive, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

First responders found the woman trapped underneath the RV, DPS said. They pulled her out and provided treatment before she was taken to Stanford Medical Center, but she did not survive.

Citing a preliminary investigation, DPS said the woman was helping the driver of the RV attempt to level the vehicle on levelling blocks in a driveway of a home when she was struck.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, DPS said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call DPS at 408-730-7110.

