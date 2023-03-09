San Jose

Man Stabbed at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Police are investigating a stabbing at San Jose's Yerba Buena High School.

An 18-year-old man is hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury following the Thursday afternoon stabbing, police said.

It is unclear if the incident involved students. Police said no suspects have been identified and are investigating for a motive.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us