Man Stabbed at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose

Police are investigating a stabbing at San Jose's Yerba Buena High School.

An 18-year-old man is hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury following the Thursday afternoon stabbing, police said.

It is unclear if the incident involved students. Police said no suspects have been identified and are investigating for a motive.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

2/ Officers are still on scene, at this time we are still investigating whether or not this involves Yerba Buena High School students. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 9, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.