Man Stabbed at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose

Police are investigating a stabbing at San Jose's Yerba Buena High School.
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury following the Thursday afternoon stabbing, police said.
It is unclear if the incident involved students. Police said no suspects have been identified and are investigating for a motive.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.