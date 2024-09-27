South San Francisco

16-year-old student stabbed at South San Francisco High School

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 16-year-old student was taken to a hospital following a stabbing at South San Francisco High School, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 12:01 p.m. Friday at the campus on 400 B Street. Police said the victim was taken to a trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old suspect is in police custody.

Police said the stabbing was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

The South San Francisco Unified School District released the following statement:

"This morning, an incident occurred at South San Francisco High School's (SSFHS) campus involving some of our students. Police were immediately notified and responded to the situation. We are now working closely with the police department to investigate the details and gather as much information as possible.

Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff. We are taking every precaution to ensure the ongoing safety of our school community and will be offering mental health and counseling support for the campus community.

As we continue to assess the situation, we will share additional information as it becomes available. We greatly appreciate the support of our community during this time and remain committed to the safety of everyone involved."

