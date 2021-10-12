South San Francisco Unified Administrators Serving as Substitute Teachers

South San Francisco Unified School District is sending its top administrators to class as teachers because it can't find anyone else to help out.

This is not an isolated problem. There are substitute teacher shortages across the Bay Area and across the state.

Los Cerritos Elementary School Principal Beth McLaughlin never imagined she'd be called back to the classroom when she first became principal five years ago.

"I have had people from the district office come in, and I’ve substituted quite a bit, too," she said.

Superintentendent Dr. Shawnterra Moore is also back in the classroom serving as a substitute at times.

Mother Gabriella Diaz said she appreciates the unique solution.

"I think it’s important, because the main thing is the kids are our future and we need to make sure that they are supported in every way," Diaz said.

As the pandemic drags on, the pool of part-time educators in the Bay Area has been nearly drained as many have moved on.

"These are mostly part-time, limited-time positions, and I think people may be looking for more full-time work," South San Francisco Unified spokesperson Peter Feng said.