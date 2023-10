Caltrans said they reopened the southbound lanes of Highway 87 in San Jose Sunday night, about nine hours ahead of schedule.

All lanes were reopened at around 8 p.m., according to a Caltrans spokesperson.

The closure between Interstate 280 and Highway 85 began Friday night at 9 p.m. and was to continue until 5 a.m. Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.