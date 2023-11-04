Southbound I-680 closure leaves drivers stuck in East Bay bumper-to-bumper traffic

City streets in Pleasanton and Dublin were packed with slow moving traffic Saturday as people took detours around the southbound Interstate 680 closure.

The closure, set to continue through Monday morning, starts at the I-680/580 interchange and continues to Highway 84 in Sunol.

Many drivers have been left stuck in bumper-to-bumper agony, but Caltrans says the closure is necessary to both improve the aging road as well as add an express lane.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“After this project is completed, motorists will experience a much smoother ride,” said Caltrans Spokesperson Pedra Quintana. “So what we’re trying to do here this weekend is: we’re compressing 40 nights of nightly work into three days over the weekend.”

While the closure is in effect, Caltrans is asking drivers to avoid using Foothill Road and Castlewood Drive to help alleviate traffic for people who live in that neighborhood.