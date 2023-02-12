Southwest Airlines to Bring Back Nonstop Flights Between Oakland, Baltimore

Southwest Airlines will resume daily nonstop service between Oakland and Baltimore in September, the Oakland International Airport announced on Friday.

The airline carrier will utilize its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to transport 175 passengers at a time to and from the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The last time OAK had daily nonstop service to Baltimore was December 2020.

Southwest is also increasing service between Oakland and Nashville to five times a week, which airport representatives said is a heavily-requested flight destination.

"Oakland International Airport is proud to announce the addition of these key transcontinental flights. Both destinations are in high demand here in the Bay Area across both leisure and business markets. We encourage the traveling public to Fly the East Bay Way when visiting these exciting destinations" said Bryant Francis, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland.