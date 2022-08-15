Southwest Flight Experiencing ‘Mechanical Issue' Returns Safely to Oakland Airport

A Southwest Airlines flight heading for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday due to a "mechanical issue," the airline said.

Flight 1281, which left the airport at about 9:30 a.m. for Kahului Airport on Maui, landed safely back in Oakland just before 12:45 p.m., according to the airline and flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Footage of the aircraft appeared to show a panel missing from one of the engines. The airline only described the incident as being a "mechanical issue requiring review."

The airline said the crew and passengers will use another plane to complete the journey.

"As always, Safety is Southwest’s unwavering priority, and we appreciate the support and patience of our Customers and Crew," the airline said in a statement.