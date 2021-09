The Guardians have a uniform.

The U.S. Space Force on Tuesday revealed a new prototype dress uniform for its guardians, according to a report from the Air Force Times.

The uniforms were on display at the Air Force Association's annual conference in National Harbor, Maryland. They're navy blue with a series of silver buttons that run from the right shoulder to the chest diagonally.

Former President Trump established Space Force in 2019, creating the new military service.