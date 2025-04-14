Space launch makes history with all-female crew, first Vietnamese woman

The historic Blue Origin space launch involving celebrities Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and others is the first multi-person space mission with an all-female crew.

Among the women, is scientist and women’s rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, who initially put her goals to go to space on hold to pass laws to protect sexual assault survivors.

She will make history as the first Vietnamese woman in space.

