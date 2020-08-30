spare the air alert

Spare the Air Alert Extended Through Tuesday

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Bay Area Quality Management District extended a Spare the Air Alert through Tuesday, Sep. 1, the agency said via a statement.

The extension of the alert comes as smoke from the various fires burning across the Bay Area continue causing elevated levels of smoke pollution.

According to the agency, it is illegal to use fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices during the alert.

“Unfortunately, over the next several days we’re expecting more of the same smoky conditions we’ve been experiencing from the wildfires that continue to burn in the region,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

“As climate change makes wildfire season a ‘new normal’ in California, it’s important that we all track our local air quality conditions and stay indoors, when necessary, to reduce smoke exposure.”

