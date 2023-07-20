bay area weather

Spare the Air alert issued for Friday in the Bay Area

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday because of a forecast for unhealthy levels of smog caused by hot temperatures, vehicle exhaust and smoke from a wildfire in Oregon.

The alert comes as some inland parts of the Bay Area are expected to see temperatures as high as 108 degrees Friday.

That hot weather, combined with the pollution from cars and smoke from the Flat Fire in southwestern Oregon, is expected to create unhealthy levels of smog, also known as ozone, which can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, particularly for children, seniors, and people with respiratory and heart conditions, according to the air district.

On Spare the Air days, people are advised to only exercise in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us