Spare the Air Alert Issued for Sunday Due to Wildfire Smoke

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert for Sunday due to smog build up.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tmrw, 9/27. Wildfire smoke with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust are expected to cause unhealthy smog, or ozone. Protect your health by limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day. https://t.co/wbkYMspD80. pic.twitter.com/PTuQmXGGna — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 26, 2020

High inland temperatures and wildfire smoke are expected to cause unhealthy smog accumulation, and northerly winds may smoke from the August Complex Fire and North Complex fire into the Bay Area Sunday.

“If we all drive less, we can help reduce harmful ozone pollution and protect the health of Bay Area residents," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

Heat, Wildfires & Air Quality: Spare the Air Sunday as a combination of wildfire smoke and ground level ozone combine for locally unhealthy for sensitive groups air pollution. But note, conditions may worsen due to fire activity - see next post (1/2) #CAwx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/o08y93tpKN — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 26, 2020

Bay Area residents are advised to stay indoors or do outdoor exercise only in the early morning hours.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the East and North Bay starting Saturday at 9 p.m.