Spare the Air Alert Issued for Tuesday

By Bay City News

Hazy skies are in store for the Bay Area due to high temperatures, wildfire smoke and car exhaust, prompting air district officials to announce a Spare the Air Alert for smog on Tuesday.

The alert for smog, or ozone, is issued when air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels.

"The combination of tailpipe exhaust, hot temperatures and wildfire smoke is expected to cause unhealthy air quality in the region," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. "Driving less can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents."

Smog can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air district officials said. Long-term exposure can reduce lung function.

When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower, the air district said.

Air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

