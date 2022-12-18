Spare the Air Alert Issued for Monday

Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday.

The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the region faces high pressure, which will trap wood smoke at ground level. Combined with freezing night temperatures, fog, light wind and high air pollution from the Central Valley, the district said residents may be exposed to higher levels of fine particulate pollution.

"Wood smoke is expected to create hazy skies and unhealthy air quality throughout the Bay Area tomorrow," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District. "By not burning wood, we can reduce the harmful health impacts on our families and neighbors this holiday season."

As a result, residents and businesses are prohibited from using fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other device that burns wood during the alert. Homes without permanently installed heating are an exemption, though they must used an EPA-certificed or registered pellet-fueled device.

The district said exposure to wood smoke, which contains carcinogens, can increase the risk of respiratory illness and heart attacks. Children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions are most effected by wood smoke.

More information on Spare the Air alerts can be found on the air district's website: www.baaqmd.gov.