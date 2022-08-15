spare the air alert

Heat, Wildfire Smoke Prompt Spare the Air Alert

The alert, which goes in effect Tuesday, is the third issued for the region this year

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lingering smoke from wildland fires in Northern California, combined with a one-day heat wave in the forecast has resulted in a Spare the Air Alert for the Bay Area on Tuesday.

The alert is the third issued for the region this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity counties continues to impact the area, officials said. The wildfire started on Aug. 5, has burned 19,272 acres and is 17 percent contained as of Tuesday, according to CalFire.

A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, when some locations will see temperatures in the triple digits.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
When the temperatures begin to rise, it's important to know what you should and shouldn't do to keep you and your loved ones safe. Here are some tips.

Air Quality 15 hours ago

Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Advisory in Bay Area

bay area weather 4 hours ago

Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of the Bay Area Tuesday Through Thursday

Business 5 hours ago

More Than 100 Million Americans Will Be Exposed to Extreme Heat by 2053, Mostly in the South and Midwest

"High temperatures, wildfire smoke and tailpipe exhaust are expected to impact our air quality on Tuesday," said Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of policy and equity at the air district.

Air quality readings are available at baaqmd.gov/highs.

The air alerts are issued when ozone pollution, or smog, is forecast to be unhealthy. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain. It can also trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air district officials said.

Long-term exposure can reduce lung function and ozone pollution. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

During a Spare the Air day, outdoor exercise should be limited to early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower, air district officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

spare the air alert
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us