Spare the Air Days Issued Through Wednesday

By Bay City News

Poor air quality in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended an existing Spare the Air alert through Wednesday because of continuing wildfire smoke throughout the region sparked by lightning last weekend.

The air district had already extended an alert through this past weekend because of elevated levels of particulate pollution caused by the wildfires.

The heaviest impacts are expected to hit the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley, though smoke impacts are possible throughout the region.

On Spare the Air days, it is illegal for people to use fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or other wood-burning devices.

