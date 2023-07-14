Spare the Air alert extended through Saturday due to unhealthy smog

A Spare the Air alert has been extended through Saturday for unhealthy ozone levels, or smog, the Bay Area air quality district said Friday.

Hot inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust are expected to combine to create unhealthy air conditions, especially for older people, children and people with respiratory conditions.

"Unfortunately, unhealthy air quality is expected to continue in the Bay Area this weekend," said Dr. Philip Fine, executive officer of the Air District. "Enjoy weekend activities by leaving your car at home and taking transit, walking or biking to help reduce air pollution and protect the health of Bay Area residents."

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on where temperatures will be hottest and the warnings in the Microclimate Forecast.

People are being advised to limit outdoor exercise to the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

Spare the Air alerts are issued when ozone levels are forecast to reach levels that can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, and often coincide with high temperatures.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for rising temperatures Friday morning through Sunday evening and the agency has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the region's inland areas and the Central Coast for the weekend.

Daytime highs in the 90s to around 110 degrees with limited overnight cooling will create potentially life-threatening conditions and could have major impacts to travel and commerce, according to the weather service.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or by connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.