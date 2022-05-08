Special Day at Great America for Families of Kids Impacted by Cancer

California's Great America hosted the 33rd Annual Courageous Kids Day Sunday. Courageous Kids day is an event put on by the American Cancer Society for young cancer patients and survivors. Hundreds of kids and their families attended Sunday, enjoying the rides at Great America, competing in water balloon toss contests, and climbing through obstacle courses.

"This is cool, I like how they have something for this every year to support kids in the hospital,” said 12-year-old Arturo Yniguez, a Leukemia survivor from Tracy who came to the event with his family.

“It feels like family," said Barb Granter, Vice President and General manager of California's Great America. "Some of the children have grown up here, so it feels very very special to have everyone back, especially after everything we’ve been through in the past couple of years."

The courageous kids attending the event were all given red capes to wear Sunday which had the words "super hero" printed on the back.