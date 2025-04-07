San Jose

Special election to determine San Jose District 3 council seat

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tuesday marks the final day voters in San Jose's District 3 can vote in a special election to decide who will replace disgraced former Councilman Omar Torres.

Voting centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Mail-in ballots were already sent out.

At least seven candidates are vying for the seat. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, that person could take office immediately. If not, the top two contenders will compete in a runoff in June.

District 3 includes downtown San Jose and Japantown.

