Kiely Rodni

Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Found: Diving Team

"Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family," the group said

By Elizabeth Campos

Placer County Sheriff's Office

A search and recovery group looking for Kiely Rodni - a Truckee teenager who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County - confirmed they've found her, the group said in a Facebook post Sunday.

"We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said explaining she was found in a car in Prosser Lake. The post also specified Rodni's family has been notified and law enforcement is on the way to confirm details.

A press conference will take place Monday to provide details on the recovery. No further information has been released.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family," the group said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Kiely Rodni Aug 19

Specialty Group Joins Search for Missing Teen Kiely Rodni

Kiely Rodni Aug 17

Mother of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni: ‘Just Waiting for Her to Come Through the Door'

Kiely Rodni Aug 15

Kiely Rodni Search: Authorities Share Photo of Sweatshirt Missing Teen Was Wearing

This article tagged under:

Kiely Rodni
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us