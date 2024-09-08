Spectators hurt after being hit by car during East Bay sideshow

Several people were hurt following an overnight sideshow in the East Bay Sunday.

The sideshows were reported in San Pablo, Richmond and Oakland. One of the sideshows went onto the Bay Bridge.

In Oakland, a red Ford Mustang was doing donuts when it hit a crowd of people. The incident was caught on video. One woman was run over. Her condition was not known.

Another sideshow was reported on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge Saturday night.

One truck involved in the sideshow tail-whipped a crowd of people who were watching. The sideshow on the Bay Bridge lasted about 20 minutes before the crowds left.

NBC Bay Area has reached to several East Bay police agencies and the California Highway Patrol for more information on the incidents.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.