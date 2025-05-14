Spider monkey seized in Vallejo drug bust being cared for at Oakland Zoo

The Oakland Zoo is taking care of a female spider monkey seized Thursday by the Solano County Sheriff's Office during a narcotics raid in Vallejo.

Named Violeta by zoo staff, she's reportedly about 18 months old and in decent health. Vets will perform a CT scan this week and a more thorough physical exam, as well as bloodwork to assess her organ function and infectious disease status. Staff have begun UV light treatments and calcium supplementation.

The zoo said on social media Monday that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categorizes spider monkeys - from Central and South America - as endangered. Two species are classified as critically endangered and nearing extinction. This is primarily due to habitat loss, hunting, and the exotic pet trade.

Spider monkeys are currently one of the most trafficked animals across the U.S. border, according to the IUCN.

The zoo assisted in the rescue after Violeta was surrendered by her owner and a zoo staff member brought her to the zoo's veterinary hospital. She is reportedly doing well in her temporary home, where keepers have set up enrichment, along with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable and stimulated. She's also getting a healthy diet, including a variety of fruits and vegetables. She drinks formula that will help to minimize the likelihood of pathologic bony fractures, the zoo said.

"Infant spider monkeys in the pet trade are often the result of their mothers and family members being shot down from the trees to capture the baby," said says Colleen Kinzley, vice president of animal care, conservation, and research at the zoo, in a statement. "Many times, the baby is killed or injured due to the fall."

Kinzley said that once they enter the pet trade, these animals typically do not receive a proper diet or adequate socialization with other monkeys, which can lead to lifelong physical and mental health issues.

"It is crucial to raise awareness about the threats these animals face and to take action to end this deadly trade," Kinzley said.

The zoo said wildlife trafficking is one of the largest illegal trades in the world, second only to drug and human trafficking. This trade is fueled by the demand for these remarkable animals, whether as pets or for profit-driven businesses, such as photo opportunities and interactive experiences.

Engagement on social media and other forms of entertainment play a significant role in driving this demand.

Since 2021, the zoo said it's received more than 100 requests from wildlife agencies, advocacy groups, and animal rescue organizations for assistance with rescue efforts targeting the wildlife pet trade, roadside zoos, and other criminal activities.

In January, the zoo helped rescue a spider monkey named Azules on New Year's Eve. Azules was found in the front seat of a Rolls Royce after a traffic stop conducted by the California Highway Patrol in Madera County.

Once Violeta fully recovers, the zoo said it will work with California Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Wildlife Confiscations Network to find her an appropriate home in an accredited zoo or sanctuary, where she can grow up as normally as possible with other spider monkeys.