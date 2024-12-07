Sports

Bay Area Host Committee aims to keep event employment local, permanent to region

The Bay Area Host Committee, the group hosting events like the Super Bowl, is partnering with local non-profit Tipping Point to ensure jobs stay local and provide pathways to permanent employment

By NBC Bay Area staff

The group bringing events like the Super Bowl and the NBA All-Star Game is working to move the Bay Area forward by helping to score permanent jobs for people trying to make it in the Bay.

The Bay Area Host Committee is partnering with Tipping Point, a Bay Area non-profit, to ensure people all around the Bay are prepared to get hired for the big events, which could open the doors for permanent employment.

The goal is to enroll 500 people across the Bay Area in a workforce development program to staff the NBA All-Star Game next year and Super Bowl LX and the FIFA World Cup when the sporting events come to the Bay Area in 2026.

Traditionally when events like the Super Bowl come to town, jobs in hospitality and transportation are filled by staffing agencies that don't have vested interest in keeping the jobs local.

This partnership wants to change the playing field for event employment.

"[These staffing agencies] may not be local, in the market. They may have worked multiple events and just come into the Bay Area to work the event that's up next, and they may not actually target those underrepresented populations and therefore may not have the local impact that we really want to see in the Bay Area," Zaileen Janmohamed, President and CEO of Bay Area Host Committee President said.

"Not only will the dollars stay in those communities stay local, but the jobs that people will have and maintain after the event is done will be a huge boost to the economy as well," Sam Cobbs, CEO of Tipping Point said.

This partnership between the Bay Area Host Committee and Tipping Point is a pilot program which has the support of the NBA and the NFL.

They're hoping Bay Area businesses and community leaders get on board as well.

This article tagged under:

SportsEmploymentCommunity
