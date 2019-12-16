Squatting Oakland Moms Get Temporary Reprieve From Eviction

The homeless moms who took over an empty house in Oakland last month got a temporary reprieve Monday.

Dominique Walker and Misty Cross of Moms4Housing were set to be evicted Tuesday from the vacant home on Magnolia Street, but their claim of right to possession was filed and accepted by the court Monday.

Now, the moms have 15 days before a judge will decide if they can stay and work out a deal with the property management company, Wedgewood.

A spokesperson for Wedgewood said the move was not unexpected, and the moms will eventually be evicted. He went on to say that it is indisputable that Wedgewood owns the property, and he believes the moms are delaying the eviction for publicity and time to raise money.

Moms4Housing will be holding an informational rally Tuesday at Taylor Memorial Church in Oakland.