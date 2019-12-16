East Bay

Squatting Oakland Moms Get Temporary Reprieve From Eviction

Oakland Mothers
NBC Bay Area

The homeless moms who took over an empty house in Oakland last month got a temporary reprieve Monday.

Dominique Walker and Misty Cross of Moms4Housing were set to be evicted Tuesday from the vacant home on Magnolia Street, but their claim of right to possession was filed and accepted by the court Monday.

Now, the moms have 15 days before a judge will decide if they can stay and work out a deal with the property management company, Wedgewood.

Local

South Bay 44 mins ago

Burglary Suspect Burned, Arrested in Fire at East San Jose Home

East Bay 35 mins ago

Pittsburg Police Investigate Fatal Shooting by Two Masked Men

A spokesperson for Wedgewood said the move was not unexpected, and the moms will eventually be evicted. He went on to say that it is indisputable that Wedgewood owns the property, and he believes the moms are delaying the eviction for publicity and time to raise money.

Moms4Housing will be holding an informational rally Tuesday at Taylor Memorial Church in Oakland.

This article tagged under:

East BayOaklandhomelessHousingsquatting
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us