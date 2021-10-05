Mountain View

St. Francis High School in Mountain View Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

By NBC Bay Area staff

St. Francis High School in Mountain View.
St. Francis High School in Mountain View was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, police said.

The threat was called in just after 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said there would be a "methodical search of the campus" to make sure it's safe.

The school messaged parents about a reunification location, according to police.

Police said reports of an active shooter were "completely unfounded."

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.

