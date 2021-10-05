St. Francis High School in Mountain View Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

St. Francis High School in Mountain View was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, police said.

The threat was called in just after 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said there would be a "methodical search of the campus" to make sure it's safe.

The school messaged parents about a reunification location, according to police.

Police said reports of an active shooter were "completely unfounded."

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.

We are currently working to determine the credibility of the threat. pic.twitter.com/e7FOKFZY5r — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) October 5, 2021