St. Francis High School in Mountain View Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

St. Francis High School in Mountain View was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, police said.
The threat was called in just after 12:30 p.m., according to police.
Police said there would be a "methodical search of the campus" to make sure it's safe.
The school messaged parents about a reunification location, according to police.
Police said reports of an active shooter were "completely unfounded."
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.