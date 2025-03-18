St. Patrick's Day brings much-needed boost to Bay Area breweries

Local breweries are banking on customer support as they deal with newly imposed tariffs.

Folks were raising their glasses to St Patrick's Day, rolling in the name Ireland

“I’ve got Green on my fingernails. I’ve got green on my toes and I’m wearing gold earrings and drinking beer. It doesn’t get much better than that,” said Nancy Kapral.

Bay Area breweries and tap rooms have never been happier to tap in on the St Patty's day spirit. But the newly imposed tariffs on Canada, where breweries get the bulk of their aluminum cans and malt barley, has many in the brewing business bracing for challenging times.

“There’s just been so much uncertainty lately with the tariffs and how they’re going to affect us and left and right,” said Ryan Gibbons with the Mare Island Brewing Company.

Gibbons, who is the cofounder of The Mare Island Brewing Company, said the breweries are going to need the support of the community to weather what's ahead and they're urging folks to come on out.

“The staff is here ready to go to the beer is cold, and if anything, we just need some thirsty drinkers here tonight,” he said.

They've got lamb stew and corned-beef croquettes on the menu, perfect for washing down with a cold glass of stout. The brewery's three locations survived the pandemic and they say they'll with some luck they'll get through the trade wars too.

“Mare Island as a shipyard got through the Civil War, World War I, World War II, and the Cold War, Korea War Vietnam room. We can get through this. We’ll, figure out how to weather the storm and come out on the other side,” he said.