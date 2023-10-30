Stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in San Francisco

Police are investigating after one person died and another was injured Sunday afternoon in a stabbing in San Francisco.

The attack was reported about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Cortland Avenue, according to San Francisco police.

Officers found the victims with stab wounds, and they were given aid and taken to a hospital.

Both had life-threatening injuries and one of them died at the hospital despite lifesaving efforts. The victims were male, but their ages were not available.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide detail are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.