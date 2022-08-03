Hayward

Police Investigate Stabbing on BART Train in South Hayward

By NBC Bay Area staff

BART File
Getty Images

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a BART train in South Hayward Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Officials said an altercation happened inside a train when the victim was stabbed.

According to BART officials, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The BART station is closed while police investigate the scene, and the trains are not stopping at the South Hayward station.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No word of arrests or a suspect in custody.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Haywardcrimebart
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us