Police Investigate Stabbing on BART Train in South Hayward

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a BART train in South Hayward Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Officials said an altercation happened inside a train when the victim was stabbed.

According to BART officials, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The BART station is closed while police investigate the scene, and the trains are not stopping at the South Hayward station.

No word of arrests or a suspect in custody.

Trains are not stopping at South Hayward due to police activity. A/C Transit bus number 99 operates between Hayward, South Hayward , and Union City stations. A/C Transit will accept BART tickets as fare. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 4, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.