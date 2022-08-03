Police Investigate Stabbing on BART Train in South Hayward

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on a BART train in South Hayward Wednesday night.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Officials said an altercation happened inside a train when the victim was stabbed.
According to BART officials, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The BART station is closed while police investigate the scene, and the trains are not stopping at the South Hayward station.
No word of arrests or a suspect in custody.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.