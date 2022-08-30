Detectives Search for Motive in Stabbing Death of Teen in San Jose

People on Tuesday continued to gather at the spot in San Jose where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last weekend, allegedly by a friend.

The victim, identified by family and friends as Sunny Suy, was stabbed early Saturday morning in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, according to police. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was later arrested on suspicion of homicide and was booked into Santa Clara County jail.

Angel Cons felt compelled to come to the site of the stabbing, draw some chalk art on the sidewalk and reflect on Suy's life.

"I was kind of blown away how I found out how it happened," Cons said.

Suy was described by family and friends as a star wrestler at Evergreen Valley High School who carried a constant smile.

"I'm hurt that I had to lose someone close to me," Cons said.

Friends claim Suy was protecting another friend when he was stabbed. Police said an adult was also stabbed but survived.

Police said they are still looking for a motive.

It appears the victim and suspect were friends and the group was hanging out together on that early Saturday morning.

"Here we have a tragic loss of life of a 16-year-old," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. "And now we have an 18-year-old that, if convicted, is going to be looking at some significant prison time."

NBC Bay Area reached out to Suy's father on Tuesday, but he was too distraught to speak on camera.

Danny Sanchez, who runs a nonprofit called the City Peace Project, has been out to the scene and to Suy's school, talking to kids, hoping to prevent another tragedy.

"Any time there’s any sort of tragic incident like this happening, we want to come out and support our youth and be there for them," Sanchez said.

The East Side Union High School District released the following statement: "The East Side Union High School District was saddened to learn of the death of an ESUHSD student due to senseless violence. When something like this happens, the whole community is affected. Our thoughts go out to the family of the victim and those who mourn his loss. An event like this uniquely impacts our youth. In order to support our students dealing with this tragedy, the District placed additional social workers and support staff at Evergreen Valley High School on Monday. East Side wants to make sure that our families and students know that if they need additional support, services can be accessed at their school site or anonymously via https://forms.doc-tracking.com/48252/48252/2416."

Bay City News contributed to this report.