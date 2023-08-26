Two stabbed during fight at Santa Clara In-N-Out, police say

Two people were treated for stab wounds early Saturday morning after a fight broke out in a Santa Clara In-N-Out Burger, according to police.

The Santa Clara Police department said the fight broke out at the restaurant located on Mission Boulevard sometime before 12:30 a.m.

Video of the brawl appears to show the people involved wearing 49ers and Raiders jerseys.

The two who were stabbed were taken to the hospital to be treated. Their exact conditions are unknown.

At this time, police are looking for the suspect in the incident.