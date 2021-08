A man was clinging to life late Saturday after being stabbed near PAL Stadium in East San Jose, according to the police department.

At about 5:55 p.m., officer responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue on reports of a stabbing, police said. When they arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects were arrested or identified, police said.