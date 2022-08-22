San Jose

Man Injured in Stabbing Near Elementary School in San Jose

By Bay City News

sjpd-generic-2015-2
NBC Bay Area

Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing Monday morning in the city's East Virginia neighborhood.

One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:20 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media.

The extent of injuries and the condition of the victim were not available. Police said a suspect or motive in the stabbing were not known.

Nearby Washington Elementary School was briefly locked down while officers searched for a suspect, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Josestabbing
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us