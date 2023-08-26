Two juveniles stabbed at SF's Golden Gate Park

Police are investigating after two juveniles were stabbed at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park Saturday night, officials said.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m.

Video taken near the scene shows police and park rangers trying to break up a large crowd.

Paramedics took both victims to the hospital. They're expected to be OK

It’s unknown at this time on what led up to the stabbing and on any possible suspects or arrests.