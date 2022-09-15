Stabbing Suspect Barricaded in San Jose Apartment: Police

San Jose police are at the scene of an apartment where a stabbing suspect is barricaded, the department said late Thursday morning.
The stabbing stemmed from a family disturbance along the 200 block of Pamela Avenue, police said. The suspect barricaded themselves in a nearby apartment.
The victim, identified as a man, was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Police said motorists should expect Pamela Avenue to be closed while they work at the scene.
