Stage 2 Power Alert Lifted, No Outages Expected

The California Independent System Operator said late Sunday night that no power outages are expected on the state's high-voltage power grid after all, and lifted a "Stage 2" emergency alert it had issued about three hours earlier.

Late Sunday afternoon, the California ISO - which oversees the operation of California's bulk electric power system and transmission lines - had declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency, indicating power outages in scattered parts of the state were likely because of excessive heat driving up electricity demand and use and putting strain on the regional power grid.

The California ISO called the emergency after a transmission line carrying power from Oregon to California, and another in-state power plant, went offline unexpectedly. The cause of these outages is unknown as of late Sunday afternoon.

The lifting of the Stage 2 emergency alert doesn't mean there won't be scattered power outages, the California ISO said, but they will not be caused by any disruptions in the state's power grid.