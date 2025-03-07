‘Stand Up for Science' protests planned in the Bay Area

There's growing pushback against President Donald Trump’s attempt to cut funding for medical research.

A federal judge has blocked some of those cuts to the National Institutes of Health, but thousands of people still plan to protest Friday, preaching the message "stand up for science."

The group behind the "Stand Up for Science" movement organized a major protest in Washington, D.C., with more rallies planned across the country, including one at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza.

The protests come in response to efforts from the Trump administration to cut hundreds of millions of dollars used for medical research into illnesses like Alzheimer's, cancer and heart disease.

Protests are also scheduled at UC Berkeley, Santa Clara University and UC Santa Cruz as well as in Palo Alto and Sonoma.

