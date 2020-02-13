San Jose

Standoff Ends With Arrest of Homicide Suspect in San Jose: Police

K-9 unit detains man who barricaded himself inside a home of a stranger who wasn't home at the time

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A K-9 unit in East San Jose detained a barricaded homicide suspect early Thursday morning, according to police.

The police dog took the man into custody at about 3:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Vista Verde Drive after an hours-long standoff, police said. The unidentified suspect was transported to a hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspect holed up inside a stranger's house, but the resident wasn't home at the time, police told NBC Bay Area.

The details of what led up to the standoff were not immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

