Stanford ranks No. 2, UC Berkeley No. 4 in Forbes' top American colleges list

Stanford and UC Berkeley each move up one spot on Forbes' annual top American colleges list, while Princeton takes the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row

By NBC Bay Area staff

Stanford and UC Berkeley campuses.
NBC Bay Area

Forbes ranks Stanford University at No. 2 and UC Berkeley at No. 4 in its annual top American colleges list, with both schools moving up one position from last year's ranking.

The recent list ranked 500 schools, comparing which schools provide "the best educational, financial, and career outcomes for all students."

Some factors that quantified these outcomes included if schools' "students returned after their first year, graduated on time, secured high salaries after graduation and left college with little student debt." The list especially considered the graduation outcomes of low-income students and rewarded colleges that enrolled higher percentages of low-income students.

Princeton University remained at the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row. The list welcomed Rice University for the first time at No. 9. UC Berkeley was the only public university in the top 10.

Six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) also earned six spots in the top 500, doubling the amount from last year.

Forbes also released lists on the top public colleges, top private colleges that offer generous financial aid, and top 25 schools that offer the best return on investment.

Here's a look at the top 20 colleges and universities, as ranked by Forbes.

RankNameTypeAv. Grant Aid
1Princeton UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$59,792
2Stanford UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$60,619
3Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyPrivate not-for-profit$45,591
4Yale UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$63,523
5University of California, BerkeleyPublic$21,669
6Columbia UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$61,061
7University of PennsylvaniaPrivate not-for-profit$51,955
8Harvard UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$61,801
9Rice UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$51,955
10Cornell UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$54,219
11Northwestern UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$61,716
12Johns Hopkins UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$54,405
13University of California, Los AngelesPublic$21,766
14University of ChicagoPrivate not-for-profit$48,422
15Vanderbilt UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$53,932
16Dartmouth CollegePrivate not-for-profit$62,293
17Williams CollegePrivate not-for-profit$57,121
18Brown UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$55,847
19Claremont McKenna CollegePrivate not-for-profit$50,020
20Duke UniversityPrivate not-for-profit$57,444

This article tagged under:

Colleges & UniversitiesStanford UniversityUC Berkeley
