Stanford Blood Center Faces Emergency Need for All Blood Types

Stanford Blood Center is seeking new blood donors in light of a significant increase in cancellations from the current COVID-19 surge, wrote Harpreet Sandhu, executive director of the center, in a letter on Tuesday.

Sandhu said the center only has a few days of blood on hand as regular donors are falling ill and companies initiate stricter visitor onsite policies.

"At the same time, demand at the hospitals has increased, and shows no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks," Sandhu said in a statement.

New donors can check their eligibility at 888-723-7831 or stanfordbloodcenter.org/eligibility. Appointments can be made online at sbcdonor.org.