‘Humor is a big part of it': Stanford's Dr. Bryant Lin on living with lung cancer

This weekend is graduation at Stanford. The commencement speaker for Saturday's medical school ceremony is a Stanford doctor, professor and now patient. Dr. Bryant Lin is fighting stage four lung cancer.

"Eventually got an X-ray, big white area here in my right lung," Lin said. "I got two tumors in my lung, a tumor in my liver and in my bones, but I’m not in pain."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Lin got his diagnosis about a year ago. His good health has been stripped away, but his hope and humor was still intact when NBC Bay Area met with him at Stanford's medical library in Palo Alto.

"I mean I knew life was short before, but now I really know life is short," Lin said. "Humor is a big part of it honestly – how I cope and deal with this illness, which honestly sucks."

Lin, a non-smoker, is the co-founder of Stanford's Center for Asian Health Research and Education. Ironically, he studies cancer in non-smokers.

When NBC Bay Area asked him about his prognosis, he said, "historically for stage four lung cancer, you have about a 10% survival rate within five years...but you will have to have hope, right? You can't live your life saying, 'Geez, I've got a 90% chance I'm going to die.' I live my life thinking, 'Hey, people are surviving, people have lived.'"

Last fall, Lin taught Med 275: From Diagnosis to Dialogue: A Doctor's Real-Time Battle with Cancer. He's not teaching that class anymore, but he's still on campus. One of his main focuses is raising awareness and funding for lung cancer research.

"Lung cancer is the most underfunded of the major cancers, and it's the number one cause of cancer death, not just in the U.S. but in the world," he said. "Research matters."

Lin is filled with gratitude, not just for the people close to him but the many strangers from around the world. He gets emotional when talking about some of the messages he receives.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I got one from somebody who said, 'Hey, thank you, Dr. Lin, for sharing your story. This is the first time I've cried in six weeks since my father died.' And I'm choking up now. The fact that he took some time out of his day to write me is incredible," Lin said.

Lin will give Stanford's medical school commencement speech on Saturday, June 14. He's also starting to write a book. As for the class he taught, it's free and online. You can find all 10 classes by clicking here.