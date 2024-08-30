Stanford University

Stanford criticized for laying off 23 creative writing lecturers

By NBC Bay Area staff

Stanford University is facing backlash after announcing it will lay off and then replace 23 creative writing lecturers.

The dean said the decision was made not for financial reasons but to restore the original intent of the program.

The school said it was designed to include lecture positions that lasted just one year at a time with the possibility of renewal.

Students and lecturers said they're angry and frustrated over the layoffs. Many have responded by signing petitions and writing letters to the university.

Some of the creative writing lecturers have been at Stanford for 20 years.

